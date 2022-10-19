Ulrich Harte – Retirement after more than 32 years with the company

Windmöller & Hölscher

Ulrich Harte has taken his well-deserved retirement on 1 July 2022 after more than 32 years with the German mechanical engineering company Windmöller & Hölscher.

After studying at the Technical University of Clausthal, Germany, and starting his career initially in the oil and gas industry, Ulrich Harte began his career at Windmöller & Hölscher in Lengerich on 1 January 1990. Initially working in the field of plant engineering and project planning for large-scale projects, he then focused on marketing and business development for the printing sector. He was involved in the development of numerous innovations such as sleeve technology, automation and pressure systems as well as fully automatic and networked package printing presses.

Over the three decades, he built up a large network within the printing industry, including the “Image to Print” event series with more than 20 events worldwide. His extensive wealth of experience, his deep understanding of customer needs and market developments, and his technical knowledge repeatedly provided important impetus for the development of the printing press business at Windmöller & Hölscher.

Acknowledgement on our own behalf

The editorial team of Flexo+Tief-Druck would like to take this opportunity to thank Ulrich Harte for his excellent cooperation, both professionally and personally. As an author, contact person and industry expert, he has always provided helpful and critical support to Flexo+Tief-Druck from his wealth of decades of practical experience.