Udo Theus takes his retirement

Hell Gravure Systems

After more than 40 years in the graphic arts industry, Udo Theus, a highly respected expert, colleague, and companion, is retiring into well-deserved relaxation.

His professional career began in 1981 at Dr.-Ing. Rudolf Hell GmbH as an instructor for textile and porcelain printing, as well as cartography. Early on, his technical expertise and passion for the printing industry became evident. In 1985, he joined the Dr. Wirth Group, where he worked for 30 years worldwide as an instructor, in technical sales, and eventually as a sales representative.

Anzeige

In 2015, Udo Theus returned to Kiel and took on the responsibility for sales in Germany and Europe at HELL Gravure Systems. With his tireless dedication, expertise, and strategic vision, he played a key role in the introduction of direct laser engraving for gravure, flexo, and embossing printing.

His colleagues and customers appreciate him for his professional competence, his open manner, and his commitment. Through his work, Udo Theus has made a significant contribution to the development of the printing industry.

The editorial team of “VerpackungsDruck & Converting” wishes Udo Theus health, happiness, and all the best for his future endeavors in retirement!