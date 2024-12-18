Flexo+Tief-Druck
Flexo+Tief-Druck
Hell Gravure Systems

Udo Theus takes his retirement

von Ansgar Wessendorf,
Udo Theus
Retiring into Well-Deserved Relaxation: Udo Theus, Longtime and Successful Sales Representative at Hell Gravure Systems(Photo Credit: MARTINA HIERGESELL)

After more than 40 years in the graphic arts industry, Udo Theus, a highly respected expert, colleague, and companion, is retiring into well-deserved relaxation.

His professional career began in 1981 at Dr.-Ing. Rudolf Hell GmbH as an instructor for textile and porcelain printing, as well as cartography. Early on, his technical expertise and passion for the printing industry became evident. In 1985, he joined the Dr. Wirth Group, where he worked for 30 years worldwide as an instructor, in technical sales, and eventually as a sales representative.

Anzeige

In 2015, Udo Theus returned to Kiel and took on the responsibility for sales in Germany and Europe at HELL Gravure Systems. With his tireless dedication, expertise, and strategic vision, he played a key role in the introduction of direct laser engraving for gravure, flexo, and embossing printing.

His colleagues and customers appreciate him for his professional competence, his open manner, and his commitment. Through his work, Udo Theus has made a significant contribution to the development of the printing industry.

The editorial team of “VerpackungsDruck & Converting” wishes Udo Theus health, happiness, and all the best for his future endeavors in retirement!

Schlagwörter: , ,

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Image-to-Print Roadshow 2024

Promoting Packaging Printing through Global Collaboration

Weiterlesen

What is rheology and why is it important?

Weiterlesen
Inkmaker wins China Technology Pioneer Award

Inkmaker wins China Technology Pioneer Award

Weiterlesen
Schattdecor Group expands with two Cellaxy Lasers

Schattdecor Group expands with two Cellaxy Lasers

Weiterlesen
Green ESA PU Optimizes Printing Results on Paper and Cardboard

Green ESA PU Optimizes Printing Results on Paper and Cardboard

Weiterlesen
Michael Behrens

Vetaphone appoints new CEO and plans its future

Weiterlesen