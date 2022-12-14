Flexo+Tief-Druck
Bobst

Third investment by Indonesian converter

von Ansgar Wessendorf,
Third investment by Indonesian converter
The latest installation of a major flexible packaging converter in Indonesia includes a Nova DA 800 multi-technology laminator (Source: Bobst Jakarta)

Since 2009, a major flexible packaging converter in Indonesia has repeatedly invested in printing and laminating machines packages of the Bobst One complete solution offerings.

The latest installation of a RS 5003 gravure printing press and a Nova DA 800 multi-technology laminator has been completed at the beginning of 2022. This has been followed by a repeat order two months later, which is due for delivery at the end of 2022.

Commenting on the latest installations Antonius Koban, Sales Manager Indonesia, Bobst Jakarta, said: ”As a machine manufacturer offering end-to-end flexible packaging solutions, Bobst can go further in delivering converters solutions, such as gravure or CI flexo printing and lamination. This enables the most efficient production workflow that maximise quality, sustainable operation, productivity, and market acceptance, whose perfect integration from a single source reduces the risk of defective packaging substrates.”

Further advantages are derived from the interchangeability of trolleys between machines of the same web width and from all the equipment sharing the same HMI with common style and usability. This enables to considerably speed up the operators’ training and bringing the machine up to optimum performance faster with every new installation.

