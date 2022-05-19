The package printing market – a forecast to 2025

MarketsandMarkets Research

The global package printing market is projected to grow in accordance with the increase in the demand for attractive packaging of food & beverage products across the globe. Furthermore, the market is witnessing demand, owing to the rise in manufacturing activities. The market is driven by factors such as strong growth in the packaging industry, along with the growing demand for aesthetic appeal and innovative printing techniques.

The market size

The packaging printing market size is projected to grow from 352.1 billion us-Dollar in 2020 to 433.4 billion US-Dollar by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2025. The food & beverages segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during forecast period (2020–2025). The demand for packaging printing is experiencing high demand from the food & beverage industry, mainly because of the growing demand for packaged and branded products. An increase in demand for product differentiation and labeling for their authentication drives the market growth for printing in the food & beverage packaging segment.

Anzeige

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share

Asia Pacific, with emerging economies such as China and India, is expected to drive the packaging printing market. China is projected to account for the largest market share and dominate the Asia Pacific packaging printing market by 2025. The growing healthcare and food & beverage industries are likely to drive the demand for packaging printing in China. In addition to this, the country’s large consumer base, overall positive economic environment, and an increase in manufacturing activities will drive demand in the packaging industry.