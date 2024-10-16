The interactive 3D-tour of the K5 Smart

The allround engraving machine for gravure printing cylinder

The HelioKlischograph K5 Smart is the versatile engraving machine for a wide range of cylinder engraving applications.

The comprehensive software and hardware equipment guarantees very fast and particularly high-quality engraving results in HD engraving quality.

Anzeige

The special feature: The K5 Smart can be upgraded at any time from the convenient 1-button engraving machine to the fully automatic K5 Auto engraver.

The K5 Smart can engrave in the highest HD engraving quality. It is equipped with HelioSprint 2, CellEye, SprintEasy and Certified Engraving as standard.

Discover the numerous features and benefits of the K5 Smart. Click on the photo: