Slitter installation

Kampf/Polystar Plastics

The British polythene manufacturer Polystar Plastics will install a brand new slitter from German supplier Kampf. The company expects that this new machine of the Conslitter CHRO BlackLine type will enable them to achieve faster, more versatile and precise results than ever before.

The Conslitter CHRO BlackLine

The ConSlitter CHRO BlackLine is especially designed to process particularly sensitive materials on a two-spindle machine with a high degree of automation. Thanks to the linear winding system, materials can be processed effectively at higher web speeds. Special equipment options such as automatic cross splicing, cross cutting/laying and a pneumatic single contact roll system are possible. The combination of an optional automatic slitting section with automatic core positioning also offers further set-up advantage. Simplified machine operation, optimum accessibility and integrated safety are combined by a completely new shape and colour concept.

The intuitive Kampf-2-touch operation is also part of the eye-catching industrial design, same as the newly designed work areas and the trend-setting handling and digitization solutions. Behind the new shape of the ConSlitter is the latest Siemens control system combined with precise drive and controls technology along with proven mechanical engineering.

About Polystar Plastics

Established over 20 years ago in the heart of the Southampton docklands, Polystar Plastics is now one of the fastest growing independently owned polythene manufacturer in the UK. Their experience, technical excellence and levels of service exceed the requirements of both SME and blue-chip customers across the country. In addition, they are one of the few companies in the UK who incorporate green polythene into their product range. Ongoing product research has seen the development of three environmentally beneficial alternatives to standard polythene. These exclusive products gives customers comparable products that not only reduce their carbon footprint and benefit the environment but also either maintain or reduce their costs. All products are bespoke manufactured in the company’s purpose-built production facility. The product portfolio includes almost any form of polythene packaging including Shrink Film, Pallet Covers, Polythene Bags, Mailing Film, Horticultural Polythene, Scaffold Wrap and much more.