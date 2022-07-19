Silver Status from EcoVadis for sustainability

Doneck Euroflex

Doneck Euroflex is among the best 25% in sustainability among manufacturers of printing inks and lacquers evaluated by EcoVadis. The company has already been working intensively for years on its ambitious sustainability concept according to the mottos “We think Green” and “We care”. As a result of this ambitious efforts, they have achieved silver status on the sustainability platform EcoVadis from the word go.

As further proof of the successful sustainability strategy of Doneck, the product innovations “Green life ink” (e.g. compostable ink series) and “Blue planet ink” (e.g. Cradle to Cradle certified printing ink series) have proven themselves in practice at customers with very good printing results and trouble-free implementation.

Anzeige

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is the world’s largest provider of sustainability evaluations for companies. Seven management indicators are measured in 21 sustainability features from the areas of environment, ethics, labour law/human rights and sustainable procurement. Doneck is thus among the best 25% of the manufacturers of printing inks, paints and lacquers evaluated by EcoVadis.

The Doneck Network



Doneck Euroflex specializes in packaging inks, producing solvent-based and water-based flexo and gravure printing inks as well as inkjet inks and varnishes. The company is headquartered in Grevenmacher, Luxembourg, and the Doneck Networks consists of subsidiaries in Spain, UK, Hungary, Poland, Chile, Italy, Germany and the USA.