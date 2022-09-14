Showcasing barrier film and packaging business at PackEx India 2022

Toppan

Toppan, a Japanese company active in the fields of communication, security, packaging, décor materials, and electronics solutions, and Max Speciality Films Private Limited (MSFL), a Toppan Group company and one of India’s leading film manufacturers, will participate together for the first time in PackEx India 2022, which will be held at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai from September 14 to 16.

Toppan and MSFL will present the Toppan Group’s barrier packaging business, including GL Barrier, a transparent barrier film, to end users such as Indian packaging manufacturers and food producers.

Products on show

GL Barrier is Toppan’s proprietary range of transparent barrier films. With high world-class barrier performance enabled by unique vapor deposition and coating technologies and an extensive lineup for diverse applications, this barrier film is said to be a leading brand recognized in markets throughout the world, including Japan, Europe, the Americas, and Asia. At PackEx India, Toppan will present its film products as well as barrier packaging in the form of microwavable packaging and paper-based composite containers.

As a new addition to the GL Barrier lineup, Toppan has developed packaging that delivers excellent performance in terms of barrier properties and other characteristics while employing mono-material compositions, such as Polypropylene (PP) or Polyethylene (PE), rather than laminating multiple materials to fulfill different roles. The superior suitability for recycling of these packaging materials has been recognized by multiple European recyclability assessment bodies.

BOPP films deliver superior environmental performance and functionality. MSFL is focused on the BOPP business, supplying films to Indian and international markets, and will showcase their suitability for mono-material packaging, biodegradability, and outstanding barrier performance at PackEx India.

PackEX India

PackEx India is an international exhibition for packaging materials and technology held every other year in Mumbai and New Delhi. It showcases packaging materials and equipment for items such as food, cosmetics, toiletries, pharmaceutical products, and industrial goods. In 2019 approximately 470 companies participated, and the number of visitors exceeded 10,000