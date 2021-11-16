Nordmeccanica

Second lamination investment for flexible packaging

FFP Packaging Solutions of Northampton, UK, has purchased a Nordmeccanica Super Combi 5000 laminating machine in after installing a Super Combi 4000 in 2018. As a result of the growing market demand for their specialist flexible printed packaging, FFP have once again invested in their lamination capabilities.

The new Nordmeccanica Super Combi 5000 offers solvent-based lamination fully compliant for ovenable applications and solvent-free lamination using chemical and ovenable resistance adhesives. It also offers increased cold seal capacity ideal for confectionary and other high-speed applications. In addition, the system is suitable for water-based adhesives and heat seal coatings. The tight registration (+/-0.25mm) allows for registered coatings (solvent/water based) such as matt, satin, matt tactile and soft touch.

Anzeige

FFP take their environmental responsibility very seriously and are continuously exploring options to increase energy efficiency and reduce wastage. All Nordmeccanica products are developed in accordance with the most stringent efficiency criteria utilising state of the art technology to ensure extremely low energy consumption. This combined with the machines running efficiencies has allowed FFP to reduce material wastage through machine set-up as well as be more energy efficient.

Over recent years, FFP have invested heavily in state-of-the-art equipment. Their Northamptonshire based facility now boasts two Windmöller & Hölscher Miraflex flexo printing presses, four laminating machines, two pouch making machines and a high-speed laser/slitting machine. With this latest investment in manufacturing capability, FFP is set to further solidify its position as a leading UK flexible packaging innovator that can meet the changing needs of the customer in a competitive environment, where high quality and sustainable packaging is paramount to brand success.

A multi-award winning flexible packaging manufacturer

FFP Packaging Solutions is a multi-award winning flexible packaging manufacturer with more than 50 years’ experience. They specialise in high quality printed and plain flexible packaging, heatseal lidding films and films for high temperature oven use, serving major food producers, brand owners and retailers. FFP Packaging Solutions have developed various market leading solutions including a customised Platinum Print process for flexo printing. Therefore, they have won many well respected, industry awards for print quality and packaging innovations such as EFIA (European Flexographic Industries Association), FlexoTech (International Print and Innovations Awards), PrintWeek, Starpack, WorldStar and the DuPont awards.