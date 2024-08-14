Flexo+Tief-Druck
Ukrainian service provider invests in the future

Rotoprint LLC is now HD-Gravure certified

von Ansgar Wessendorf,
Rotoprint LLC is now HD-Gravure certified
Director Andrii Zalevskyi (2nd from right) is delighted with the certification (Source: Hell Graure Systems)

Despite the difficult circumstances, the Ukrainian service company Rotoprint LCC continues to invest in the future.

Director Andrii Zalevskyi recently came to Kiel in person to pick up a new K5Smart Xtreme.

After two days of training in HD-Gravure, Mr. Zalevskyi was also able to receive the HD certificate.

HELL Gravure Systems certifies cylinder engravers who achieve outstanding results in cylinder production.

The certification is based on the four categories of HD-Gravure: edge definition, detail reproduction, reproducibility and quality assurance.

You can find more Gravure Global news here.

