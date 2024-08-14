Rotoprint LLC is now HD-Gravure certified

Ukrainian service provider invests in the future

Despite the difficult circumstances, the Ukrainian service company Rotoprint LCC continues to invest in the future.

Director Andrii Zalevskyi recently came to Kiel in person to pick up a new K5Smart Xtreme.

After two days of training in HD-Gravure, Mr. Zalevskyi was also able to receive the HD certificate.

HELL Gravure Systems certifies cylinder engravers who achieve outstanding results in cylinder production.

The certification is based on the four categories of HD-Gravure: edge definition, detail reproduction, reproducibility and quality assurance.