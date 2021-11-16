W&H

Record production achieved at Roshan Packages with Heliostar

W&H reports an incredible success registering outstanding accomplishments at Roshan Packages, Pakistan with the Heliostar gravure press. A high industry benchmark was set as the machine delivered phenomenal performance of 648,000 meters with superior print quality at average machine speed of 469.5 meters/min on a critical and demanding print job. The machine breezed through consistently with the record production output in 23 hours.

Roshan Packages gained competitive advantage and breakthrough performance with the Heliostar, a fully integrated Industry 4.0 ready machine facilitating single point operation via Procontrol. The cutting edge Heliocontrol accords for precise register accuracy for demanding jobs and delivered the fastest response time with the least waste. With the driven inking roller system, the machine could print consistently high quality and at high speed.

Anzeige

“The Heliostar gravure press enabled the printing team at Roshan Packages to make record production. The machine’s high speed, complete automation, and close quality monitoring system served as a backbone to achieve this target. It facilitates printing high deckle size (1300 mm) along with the production of higher quality products. We feel proud of achieving the highest production record at Roshan’s flexible unit history”, says Muhammad Nasir Farooq, Shift Incharge at Roshan Packages.

Roshan Packages Limited

Based in Lahore, Pakistan, Roshan Packages was established to meet internal demand for corrugated packaging. After this momentous initiation, the company grew exponentially and established European Flexible Packaging and Co-extruded Film Solution Plants in 2011 and 2015, respectively. Presently, Roshan Packages Limited specialises in co-extruded films, flexible packaging, and corrugated packaging materials and solutions, all in tune with current industry trends. Consequently, Roshan Packages Limited has gained an outstanding pool of national and international customers.