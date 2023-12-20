Flexo+Tief-Druck
Flexo+Tief-Druck
Daetwyler Rotoflex Turkey

New Technical Sales Manager

von Ansgar Wessendorf,
Daetwyler Rotoflex Turkey: New Technical Sales Manager
Welcoming the new colleague: Birol Erol (right), Technical Sales Manager Daetwyler SwissTec and Country Manager Rotoflex Turkey, Aziz Mert Köroğlu (second from right), Technical Sales Manager and Ozan Sağdıç (left) Warehouse & Administrative Affairs Responsible Daetwyler Rotoflex Turkey (Source: Rotoflex)

Mert Azis Köroğlu recently strengthened the team of Daetwyler Rotoflex Emtia Ticaret A.S. of Izmir as technical sales manager.

It is a subsidiary of Swiss company Daetwyler SwissTec AG, one of the leading manufacturers of doctor blades, and the local contact in Turkey for MDC doctor blades and other printroom products.

Anzeige

Rotoflex AG is a supplier of gravure and flexo printing inks, colour concentrates and coatings for flexible packaging as well as products that ensure protection against counterfeiting. The head office is in Grenchen, Switzerland.

With an export share of over 80%, they ensure proximity to their customers in several European countries with subsidiaries and representatives. Together with their majority shareholder and partner Daetwyler SwissTec AG, the network is being further developed into a globally active niche player for high-quality printing inks and coatings.

Schlagwörter: , ,

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Video: Impressions from the ERA International Gravure Days 2023

Weiterlesen

Rosy times with Rose Druck

Weiterlesen
Südpack: Resource efficiency in packaging gravure printing with SPQ

Resource efficiency in packaging gravure printing with SPQ

Weiterlesen
Siegwerk: Group Executive Committee expanded

Group Executive Committee expanded

Weiterlesen
Long New: Gravure Printing on Aluminium Foil

Gravure Printing on Aluminium Foil

Weiterlesen
HelioChorme NEO for ChromeVI free gravure cylinder production

HelioChrome NEO for ChromeVI free gravure cylinder production

Weiterlesen