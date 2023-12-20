New Technical Sales Manager

Daetwyler Rotoflex Turkey

Mert Azis Köroğlu recently strengthened the team of Daetwyler Rotoflex Emtia Ticaret A.S. of Izmir as technical sales manager.

It is a subsidiary of Swiss company Daetwyler SwissTec AG, one of the leading manufacturers of doctor blades, and the local contact in Turkey for MDC doctor blades and other printroom products.

Rotoflex AG is a supplier of gravure and flexo printing inks, colour concentrates and coatings for flexible packaging as well as products that ensure protection against counterfeiting. The head office is in Grenchen, Switzerland.

With an export share of over 80%, they ensure proximity to their customers in several European countries with subsidiaries and representatives. Together with their majority shareholder and partner Daetwyler SwissTec AG, the network is being further developed into a globally active niche player for high-quality printing inks and coatings.