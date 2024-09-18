New System Solution for Color Dosing, Mixing, and Container Labeling

GSE: More efficiency in the colour kitchen

Ink logistics provider GSE introduces a modular conveyor system designed for the automatic, safe, and efficient transport of ink containers within the ink kitchen. This new system optimizes the preparation of colors for production in packaging printing facilities, enhancing both ergonomics and workflow efficiency.

Compatible with GSE’s Colorsat Compact dispensing systems, the customizable conveyor system is particularly suited for wide-web applications where large volumes of ink are processed.

Featuring an extendable, push-rolling system to feed containers, the conveyor provides a seamless solution for dispensing, optional blending, and batch labeling, after which the container is offloaded for delivery to the press or storage.

Maarten Hummelen, GSE marketing director, comments: “Over-reliance on manual transportation of materials in the factory can lead to delays, errors, and ultimately increased costs. By automating container movement in the ink kitchen, the GSE conveyor system accelerates color preparation, improving responsiveness, efficiency, and safety, while allowing staff to focus on other important pressroom tasks.”

Customizable Design to Suit Throughput Levels and Container Sizes

The conveyor accommodates 25L and 60L buckets as well as 200L drums, and it can be customized to meet specific height requirements and available space in the ink kitchen. Each of its four functional sections – infeed, weighing, blending, and outfeed – can be adapted in length and width to match throughput levels and container dimensions. Up to three parallel infeed conveyors can be integrated into the system to handle different container types and sizes.

Manual Options

The conveyor can be configured for either manual or automatic operation. Automatic conveyors for water-based inks feature electric motor rollers, while those for solvent-based inks use air-driven systems for optimal safety. Both automatic versions provide bidirectional operation, automatic container positioning, and optimized controls through GSE’s Ink Manager software. Manual systems come equipped with gravity roller conveyor sections and a foot lever to release the container after dispensing.

Removable stainless steel rollers and drip trays beneath the rollers facilitate easy cleaning, while solvent ink conveyor lines include explosion-proof grounding. Additionally, the height of the Colorsat Compact dispense head can be adjusted to accommodate different conveyor heights.