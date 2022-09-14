New surface inspection system

BST

The new iPQ-SurfaceFILM surface inspection system is specifically optimised for processing films, as well as multi-layered solutions for quality assurance of printed materials and web guiding systems with variable sensor technology and maximum precision. According to BST, it is particularly characterised by the newly developed intuitive operating concept as well as a unique price-performance ratio

Temperature fluctuations in the extrusion process or external influences can, for example, cause the film produced to have material defects. With the BST surface inspection system iPQ-SurfaceFILM, quality deviations are reliably detected and documented with positional accuracy. This quality data can be used for downstream processes, such as the rejection of defects. The software offers numerous interfaces for easy integration into Industry 4.0 environments and thus contributes directly to process improvement.

Anzeige

“Impending supply shortages of raw materials and the current energy crisis are putting considerable pressure on the industry. With our range of solutions, we support companies in achieving high quality as well as low reject rates while fully utilising machine speeds. Our intelligently networked solutions increase overall equipment effectiveness and reduce total cost of ownership,” says Sajid Malik, global sales director at BST