New representative for South Asia Region

ERA

ERA announce the appointment of Ashok Sethuram as its new representative for India, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. In this vital role, he will spearhead ERA’s membership initiatives, from nurturing relationships with existing members to driving new recruitment in the region.

Ashok Sethuram is a management professional, with over 40 years’ experience in building startups and leading SMEs at executive levels. He has built and led teams in functions like product management, business development, new product development and operations, mainly catering to the packaging, printing, plastics, textiles, wood, and related domains.

He is a graduate in Physics & Electronics Instrumentation, and post-graduate in Business Management. His commitment to sustainability, his widespread network in the South Asian printing industry, and a knack for mentoring professionals across organizations make him a perfect fit for the ERA’s vision and mission.

Commenting on the new appointment, ERA Secretary Stefani Dhami expressed, “We are excited to welcome Ashok Sethuram to the ERA family. His vast experience and expertise will undeniably bolster our efforts in the region.”

Contact Ashok at: rep@era-eu.org