New process engineer for the plating & process division

Kaspar Walter

The manufacturer of state-of-the-art electroplating systems for gravure cylinder production and developer of highly efficient process technologies as well as custom-fit solutions for system integration announces a highly welcome addition to its staff.

After successfully completing his training as an electroplating technician/master craftsman and business economist, Patrick Mäntz joined the company in March 2023. His main area of responsibility is process development and process engineering support for customers.

Anzeige

Career at K. Walter

Kaspar Walter has been active in gravure cylinder production since 1906 and has since then consistently developed into a system provider in this field. Today, together with its sister companies in Heliograph Holding GmbH, the company is a leader in the planning, manufacture, installation and maintenance of fully automatic production lines for pre-press. A decisive basis for this success is the skill, knowledge, experience and motivation of the employees. That is why K. Walter values and promotes team spirit, openness, honesty, mutual respect and fairness among each other as well as cooperation with customers and partners.