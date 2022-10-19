New Plutus-9one8 coater/laminator

Kohli Industries

Kohli offers a wide range of gravure presses for different applications, but also equipment for the converting sector such as the solvent-free laminator Gaia-405, the winder Zeus-630 and the reversible inspection winder Eos-630. Regarding gravure presses, the product portfolio includes the Rhea series with mechanical shaft drive and the Thea series with electronic shaft drive.

The state-of-the-art gravure press Thea-9one8 was a turning point in the company’s history. With the introduction of this press in 2020, Kohli moved forward into the ranks of manufacturers of international repute. With the Thea-9one8, Kohli was the first Asian manufacturer to achieve print speeds of 651 m/min with toluene-free inks and 501 m/min with water-based inks during live demonstrations.

A novelty is the Plutus-9one8 multi-process and multi-technology coater/laminator. Like a Swiss Army knife with multiple tools, the Plutus is a suitable combination of multiple applications, making it an extremely versatile machine for the most diverse processing areas. The machine can process solvent-based, water-based, solvent-free, hot-melt, cold-seal and UV LED-beam coatings and even pressure-sensitive silicones. Kohli will unveil and showcase the Plutus-90one8 at the K 2022 show (Hall 4 Stand E25).