BST Group

New object sensor ensures stable web guiding

With CLS CAM 100, BST Group has launched a new high-performance object sensor for web guiding purposes. It is mainly characterised by two essential performance features: For the object related stable control of material webs at speeds of up to 1200 m/min it requires neither trigger signals nor additional control lines, which may have to be cut away later. This means that the CLS CAM 100 not only ensures precise web guiding, but also reduces the waste rate. Thus, it supports the sustainability goals of packaging and label manufacturers with regard to resource-saving production.

The intuitive operation simplifies the selection and marking of objects. Beyond objects with sizes up to 30 mm x 30 mm, the sensor also scans lines and contrasts. The CLS CAM 100 is extremely versatile when it comes to selecting objects for web guiding. For example, the objects can be components of the designs of flexible packaging or labels. For this purpose, additional control lines no longer have to be applied to the material webs and, if necessary, disposed of later. In addition, the new sensor minimises an effect known from the field of web edge controls, as it excludes the possibility that fluctuations in web tension can affect the control behaviour.

“Even at high machine speeds, the web guiding system does not need any trigger signals. This means that there is no need to adjust and set up an additional trigger sensor at all. The intuitive operability of the CLS CAM 100 also guarantees fast job changes and thus short set-up times”, explains Ingo Ellerbrock, product manager for web guiding systems and head of product management at the BST Group in Bielefeld.

CLS CAM 100 has a modular design and can thus be flexibly adapted to individual customer requirements. It consists of the sensor head with built-in lighting and operation via an integrated touch control panel, the central processor unit with graphics processor and a 7″ touch control monitor for displaying live images and the respective control criteria. It is possible to control the sensor directly via the touch control panel integrated in the head unit or via the touch control monitor. At both operating points, the objects for control can be selected, saved and reloaded at any time. Customer-specific databases can also be created for frequently used objects. All this further reduces set-up times for repeat jobs.

Like the other sensors of the BST Group, the CLS CAM 100 can be connected to current BST control units via plug & play and can thus be put into operation very quickly. The new object sensor for web guiding can be installed in new machines as well as retrofitted in existing production lines. “If required, users can connect additional BST web edge sensors via the CLS CAM 100. Thus, integrated solutions can be configured that enable both object and web edge control”, emphasises Ellerbrock.