New functional paper coatings

As part of its new coating applications for paper mills, Siegwerk introduces Cirkit Bar Seal CT 1420 and Cirkit Bar Seal CT 1422, two multi-functional coating systems of which the latter is not only suitable for paper and board but also for metallized papers.

They both combine good barrier functionality against liquids and water vapor with excellent heat-seal capabilities and thus enable innovative paper solutions without the need for separate plastic lamination. With Cirkit Bar CT 2513 the company offers another excellent barrier coating for paper mills that features both effective barrier properties against grease and oil as well as high heat resistance. And with Cirkit Natubar CT 4326, there is now also a paper coating solution available that is based on natural raw materials and not only offers a good barrier functionality against liquids, grease and oil but also complies with the Single-Use Plastics Directive (SUPD).

Today, the company can already look back on various successful development projects with customers and industry partners that have resulted in advanced packaging solutions. Together with Packiro, Siegwerk for example created a sustainable fiber-based packaging solution with high protective barrier properties and 100% recyclability. In other development projects, the company and its partners successfully realized various in-line printed paper pouches with high barrier properties, strong sealing strength and good recyclability, for example for razor blades or peppermint sweets – to just name a few development examples for the paper and board market.