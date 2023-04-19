New engraving system for very large format cylinders

Hell Gravure Systems

With the HelioKlischograph K5 Smart 3XL, Hell announces its largest engraving system to date.

It processes gravure cylinders up to 6000 mm in total length and 2500 m in circumference. The new HelioKlischograph is equipped with HD Gravure and Certified Engraving.

HD Gravure ensures concise and detailed halftones and improves the edge sharpness of fine details, while tight engraving tolerances ensure maximum repeatability and simplified color matching in printing. Certified Engraving implements automatic quality assurance in the engraving machine, which means, among other things, that the engraving is measured and certified fully automatically.