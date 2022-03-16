New brand identity and market approach
Uteco, a manufacturer of printing and converting machines, has launched a new corporate image and logo to strengthen its strategic global positioning. With deep roots that boasts a thirty-year history of success, for the company being Italian means design, passion and collaboration that combines high engineering quality with creativity and flexibility. These are the characteristics with which the company wants to differentiate itself and launch a new approach to the market
“Join the Flex-Converting”
Therefore Uteco presents itself on the market with a renewed plan of all its activities that combines an increasingly global perspective with local presence, to assist its customers promptly with products and solutions according to their needs. With a proven ability to anticipate market needs and a clear vision of future trends, the company declares itself ready to face new challenges, especially those imposed by the climate and environmental crisis. The packaging industry is experiencing a period of rapid transformation. In such a scenario, it is essential for Uteco to proactively approach this crisis with a clear vision, supporting its customers proposing innovative solutions capable of responding to the ever-increasing needs of efficiency, digitization, productivity and attention to sustainability.
It is in this context that Uteco has updated its image and its brand, as a sign of further leap towards the future and the will to lead the change. The group renews itself, strengthening its corporate identity, to enhance Uteco brand globally in the packaging sector. With its new graphics, Uteco intends to consolidate its positioning in the world market of flexographic, gravure, hybrid and digital printing and lamination. A new image that at the same time expresses a profound renewal of all its activities: Uteco intends to offer its customers increasingly innovative, automated, technological products, an increasingly wide range of offers and new advanced services.
A new designed and expressive logo
Until now, Uteco’s logo was metallic gray and red, with soft, three-dimensional reflections. In the new image, the neutrality of gray is abandoned to leave space to a new tone of blue, a color that wants to communicate reliability, but above all the trust and loyalty of the company towards customers. At the same time, helical symbol is recolored in “roman red” as a link to Italian culture and origin, and it is resized in a short accent. Through this, it wants to focus on “eco” to indicate the common commitment towards a more sustainable future. Now the logo is more modern, clear and simple, it is reduced to its essential elements and presented with a new design. Combining elements of the past with features of modernity, it represents the company’s ability to build on deep roots, to design a future made of dynamism and innovative capacity, and the will to transfer to the market all the values it believes in.
Sustainability means operating with integrity
For Uteco, operating with integrity mean on the one hand creating trusting and lasting relationships with both customers and business partners and on the other hand designing and developing environmentally sustainable solutions, in an inclusive and welcoming working climate. In this context, innovation translates into looking to the future in a pragmatic way, imagining integrated and innovative solutions for the next generation of companies that really make a difference today, and that can anticipate the needs of tomorrow.
A reliable and committed partner
Uteco has a consolidated corporate history and training, which are the result of the active contribution, dedication and professionalism of its people. On the market, it offers itself as a reliable partner committed to achieving excellence in quality and robustness standards. With the new image, Uteco also wants to strengthen cooperation, considered as the attitude to openness towards customers, who are the priority throughout the process: from the sale of the most suited product for specific needs, to assistance and after-sales consultancy. Finally, passion: Uteco is a company driven by the enthusiasm of people who actively collaborate as a team of professionals that shares a sincere commitment to their work, and who apply themselves to achieve valuable results and create effective solutions. In this way, the new image aims to be a synthesis of all these values, representing a group of agile professionals who aim to build new positive paths for the future of the company and converting industry. Its features, deliberately minimalist and direct, remind us that Uteco always goes straight to the point.