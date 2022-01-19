BW Packaging Systems

Michelle Bryson named Global Sustainable Packaging Leader

BW Packaging Systems, the packaging equipment arm of Barry-Wehmiller, announced the appointment of Michelle Bryson to the role of Global Sustainable Packaging Leader. Bryson will lead the development of a sustainability roadmap for BW Packaging Systems, and collaborate with team members and customers on several fronts, including the usage of responsible materials, recyclability, packaging design, waste, carbon footprint reduction and more.

Bryson brings more than 30 years of packaging development experience to Barry-Wehmiller. In her previous roles with Wells Enterprises and PepsiCo, she developed and supported the development of packaging innovation and sustainability roadmaps. Most recently, to help meet 2025 sustainability goals, she led PepsiCo’s packaging team in an initiative to commercialize 100% recycled PET plastic (rPET) for the Tropicana flagship brand, Tropicana Essentials, as well as for Quaker Oat Beverage’s bottles, incorporating floatable shrink-sleeve labels.

As Global Sustainable Packaging Leader, Bryson will collaborate with customers, packaging suppliers and industry associations to develop sustainable packaging strategies that drive toward cleaner manufacturing. She will also work closely with BW Packaging Systems’ innovation teams to ensure that all future packaging solutions are developed with due consideration of local legislation, recycling streams, carbon emissions and other environmental priorities.

BW Packaing Systems

BW Packaging Systems provides a broad range of proven packaging solutions by bringing together some of the industry’s most trusted and innovative brands: Accraply, BW Flexible Systems, BW Integrated Systems, Pneumatic Scale Angelus and Synerlink. Collectively, BW Packaging Systems companies offer easy-to-use technology for primary packaging, material handling, secondary packaging, labeling and sleeving, and process and inspection, as well as complete packaging line integration.