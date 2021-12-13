ERA

Long New Industrial from Taiwan has joined the gravure association

Long New Industrial Co., Ltd. from Taichung, Taiwan, has joined the ERA. The company’s products can be used in many applications, most of which are categorized into the four sectors printing, converting, coating and customize.

For the printing sector the company offers gravure printing presses, some of them are supplied with electronic line shaft system and offering running speeds from 200 to 350 m/min. In the sector of converting and coating, the product portfolio includes dry and wet laminating machines as well as extrusion coating-laminating machines. In addition they also supply slitting & rewinding and inspection & rewinding machines as well as adhesive tapes for numerous applications.

The company

Founded in 1972, Long New started from wall paper printing machine at a cottage factory. After three major enterprise transformations, they became one of the Taiwanese market leaders in the printing machinery manufacturing field by collaborating with Japanese and European partners. Through over 40 years, solid technology and profound experience in research and development has laid the foundation for Long New’s favorable reputation in domestic and international market. To implement the philosophy of sustainable operation, Long New has significantly invested in adjustment of the enterprise structure so as to become a modernized and highly efficient enterprise. In recent years, Long New has been optimizing its operation with quality, professionalism, innovation and accountability as its core values. The company has been progressing with knowledge management, quality enhancing programs and comprehensive supply chain management to increase production efficiency.