Drupa 2024: Hell Gravure Systems

With its HelioKlischograph, Cellaxy and PremiumSetter engraving systems, Hell Gravure Systems is a multiple innovation leader in various printing and embossing processes. From 28 May to 7 June, Hell will be presenting its latest developments for gravure, flexo and embossing at Drupa in Düsseldorf. At the joint stand of Heliograph Holding, Hell will be represented on three theme islands.

HD Gravure with HelioKlischograph

On a newly developed platform, HELL introduces the next level of High Definition Engraving (HD Engraving). It has never been so easy to achieve high-quality engraving results. Several expansion stages are available, from manual to fully automatic. The engraving results are safeguarded by the automatic Certified Engraving process control, which will also be demonstrated at a new level of integration.

Cellaxy Directlaser

With the Cellaxy engraving direct laser, Hell demonstrates the high-end in gravure cylinder imaging. The success of Cellaxy is based on the high degree of freedom in cell design. Cells and walls can be adapted to the respective application in terms of depth and edge design, which also results in ink savings. Thanks to high productivity and automation of Cellaxy embossing, the standards in embossing cylinder production are shifting in terms of quality, cost-effectiveness and design freedom.

Direct Flexo with PremiumSetter

Hell, together with Glunz & Jensen and Kaspar Graphic Solutions, is demonstrating a pioneering solution for the production of ready-to-print elastomer cylinders. Within just one hour, printing cylinders are provided in a two-stage process without the use of solvents and in a space-saving manner. The elastomer cylinders produced are characterized by high durability on the printing press.

Hall 3, Stand A91