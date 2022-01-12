Gravure presses

Kohli Industries is new member of ERA

Kohli Industries, manufacturer of gravure printing and converting machinery for flexible packaging, has joined the ERA.

1500 machines in over 36 countries

The 1972 founded family run company is based in Thane, not far from the Western Indian metropolis Mumbai. The machine and plant manufacturer for packaging production celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Up until now Kohli has installed more than 1500 machines in over 36 countries. They offer a wide range of gravure presses, as well as laminators and slitter rewinders for flexible packaging applications.

The European Rotogravure Association

The European Rotogravure Association, ERA, founded in 1956, has developed into the leading international organisation of the gravure industry. It is a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting users of the gravure printing process. ERA’s mission is to promote gravure wherever it is applied and to contribute to the healthy continuity of the gravure industry.