Introducing remote access services

Long New Industrial Co.

With the development of IoT technology, remote delivery of services had become a reality. Since a few years ago, Long New discovered a highly cost effective way to carry out the remote access services by utilizing a simple gateway device. Connecting to PLC or HMI and internet via Wi-Fi, 4G or Ethernet, the setup process of the device is hassle free and it allows to be used between multiple Long New machines.

With this technology, nowadays the software/program related services are easy and convenient which is particularly important during the Covid-19 period. Even in the post pandemic time, Long New believes more and more customers will be inclined to use the remote access services. In addition to equip the device on newly ordered machines, it is also possible to retrofit existing machinery by just adding the device.

A prominent manufacturer

Taiwanese Long New Industrial Co. Ltd. Of Taichung was established in 1972. The company is a prominent manufacturer of gravure and stack-type flexo presses for web widths up to 1500 mm, dry and wet laminating machines, extrusion coating/laminating machines, a range of servo-driven bag making machines and inspection slitter/rewinders.