Internal qualification for HelioChrome NEO finished

4Packaging

The German company 4Packaging active in the field of digital reproduction and production of gravure and embossing cylinders recently engraved two sets of CMYK and chrome-plated these cylinders with conventional chrome and the new HelioChrome Neo electroplating technology. Then they went to their internal press proof to check for differences in printability. In addition, they also intensely measured what they observed regarding cell dimensions and graving.

As a result, they have not been able to discover any differences between ChromeVI and the HelioChrome Neo process. As a next step, within the next weeks 4Packaging will start going to test the cylinders on the press and witness some first-hand experiences in the production.

A new sustainable chrome plating process for gravure printing

To increase the sustainability of the gravure printing process in general and the cylinder preparation in special, there is a need for promising alternatives to the traditional chromium (VI) trioxide coating, such as chromium (III) chloride. After more than 10 years of development by German company K Walter and co-partner Huhtamaki Ronsberg, the HelioChrome NEO electroplating technology is a Chromium(III) based alternative to the Chromium(VI) process. It reached industrial maturity in 2021 and is already in successful use by some companies.

The objective of this development was to achieve environmentally friendly plating by using chrome (III) technology that matched the mechanical properties and quality standards offered by chrome (VI) plating. Various electrolyte formulations and system modifications were tested and refined, and Kaspar Walter has subsequently awarded several patents for this new chrome plating process. Known as HelioChrome NEO, this new plating technology is now commercially available.

With a Vickers hardness of around 1200 HV, it is possible to achieve cylinder surfaces with HelioChrome NEO that match classic chrome plating using chrome (VI). What’s more, there are no fundamental changes in the workflow for the user, although it is not possible to use current chrome (VI) plating systems for the HelioChrome NEO process. However, the same grinding and polishing systems can be used which means that the surface of the new chrome layer does need to be worked in a different way as chrome (VI).

About 4Packaing

The company, based in Dissen, Germany, has a leading position in the field of digital reproduction and the manufacture of gravure and embossing dies. Founded in the year 2000, the independent family business with around 130 employees has grown continuously since then. As a system supplier, 4Packaging offers complete solutions from a single source, from packaging design to the production of gravure and embossing dies and print approval. In order to fulfil this holistic approach, 4Packaging employs experts not only for the production of printing plates, but also for all stages of the rotogravure production process – from data preparation (in artwork and central reproduction) to cylinder production (engraving/laser technology) and actual print production.

4Packing installed the first fully automated gravure tool production line across all stages in their sector. According to the company, they we are the only manufacturer able to produce large quantities on directly laser-cut copper cylinders, using the latest versions of all machines used in cylinder manufacturing. Also of note is their own Smile Studio, which looks at the development process of products and designs from an innovative perspective: instead of time-consuming printing, photorealistic three-dimensional visualisations are created, presenting the end product in a very short amount of time.