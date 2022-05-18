Flexo+Tief-Druck
Bobst

Highly productive and sustainable gravure presses

Ansgar Wessendorf
The Nova RS 5003 gravure press
The Nova RS 5003 gravure press delivers best performance on a variety of flexible materials, including the new eco-friendly packaging substrates (Source: Bobst)

The Nova RS 5003 gravure press delivers best performance on a variety of flexible materials, including the new eco-friendly packaging substrates.

Easy to operate and fast to make-ready and changeover, it features Bost’s unique solutions for sustainable operation with minimum waste for water-based or solvent-based ink printing applications.

The Vision RS 5003 i delivers high quality printing at speeds up to 450 m/min on a wide range of flexible substrates for the efficient production of short, medium and long runs of flexible packaging and other flexible material applications. Automation solutions and smart trolleys make job preparation fast and easy.

Winders to enable fully automatic bi-directional reel splice at maximum speed. The press flexible architecture offers various options, including press styling and livery – standard or enhanced.

