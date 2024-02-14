High-impact premium look for coffee packaging

Sappi Europe

Flexible packaging paper manufacturer Sappi Europe has further optimised its Algro Finess product portfolio and is now offering Algro Finess C, a coated flexible packaging paper specially developed for coffee packaging. It excels with its high-quality appearance and superior printing and converting properties. The new paper also effectively reduces fold and colour cracking which negatively impacts the packaging’s appearance at POS.

For an extra touch of finesse

The new MGBK (Machine Glazed Bleached Kraft) paper, which is double-coated on one side, was specially developed for flexible packaging applications and is ideally suited for many wrapper applications in the coffee and food sector, such as snacks and confectionery. Especially coffee packaging tends to exhibit fold and colour cracking after printing and folding, exposing white areas. Algro Finess C was developed to reduce and prevent these unsightly cracks. The paper features a high-gloss surface and a treated reverse side. Available in grammages of 80 g/m² and 90 g/m², it is also suitable for direct contact with food thanks to its unique properties.

Best printing and finishing

The flexible packaging paper also excels with its oproperties in printing and finishing. Thanks to its high-gloss surface and outstanding printability, excellent print results can be achieved with Algro Finess C using flexo or gravure printing processes. Exceptionally high-quality colour and tonal value reproduction ensure a striking appearance with which manufacturers and brand owners can make an impression at POS. In terms of strength, Algro Finess C and thanks to its exceptional rigidity, the paper can be easily processed as a wrapper in the packaging line – even at high speeds.