Hell-HD-Gravure certification received

Sächsische Walzengravur (SWG)

The company Sächsische Walzengravur (SWG), based in Frankenberg, Saxony, is now officially one of the users of the HD-Gravure quality standard from Hell Gravure Systems. In it, both hardware and software are optimally matched to each other in order to, for example, bring out even finer motif details and the smallest lettering even better.

This also documents SWEG’s continuous investment in state-of-the-art technologies, which are constantly being further developed in the company’s own R&D department as well as in cooperation with suppliers. Therefore, the award of the certificate thus reflects a level of quality that has been achieved by the company for some time.

Anzeige

The GRAVOmer Alliance

SWG is also a member of the company-driven GRAVOmer alliance. It concentrates Central German competences for the design and production of functional surfaces on an industrial scale in the fields of material, structure and process. As a cross-sector network, GRAVOmer links the know-how of technology and material developers with the application potential of product manufacturers. The aim is to develop innovations and promising value-added paths in functional surface modification.

About SWG

Founded in 1890, Sächsische Walzengravur is an expert in printing and coating by means of gravure, flexo and screen printing. The 130 employees generate an annual turnover of 14 million euros and produce over 20,000 reproductions as well as printing and embossing forms and over 6000 cylinder blanks or sleeves every year.

SWG offers a wide range of printing and embossing forms and in this context SWG also developed competences for micro-structuring laser-engraved embossing forms. The company is also an experienced partner in design development, image processing, printing forme production and printing consultancy. With its own mechanical manufacturing facility, the company also produces technical rollers such as heating and cooling, deflection and air cylinders, making it a full-service provider for prepress.