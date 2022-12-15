Happy Birthday, K-500

HdM

About 18 Years ago, on 14th of December 2014, a Hell HelioKlischograph K500 was delivered at the rotogravure printing department of the Hochschule der Medien Stuttgart (HdM) to replace the old K200 engraver.

After 18 years or 36 semesters operation period, their K500 would be old enough to get a driver license and drive away. But there is justified hope, that he will keep working as perfect as he did in the past.

Anzeige

Many generations of students and participants of the European Rotogravure Association (ERA) seminar “Gravure at your fingertips” where able to learn and understand the rotogravure printing cylinder production process first hand thanks to the reliability of the K500. It has been 18 exciting years and the people at HdM are confident, that many more exciting years lay ahead of them and the rotogravure world which they would love to keep accompanying.