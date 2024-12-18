Green ESA PU Optimizes Printing Results on Paper and Cardboard

New Coating for ESA Pressure Rolls

Rossini SpA has developed the innovative Green ESA PU coating for ESA pressure rolls, specifically designed to meet the demands of fiber-based substrates such as paper and cardboard. It enhances ink release from the cells and improves ink transfer from gravure cylinders, resulting in higher print quality.

Thanks to its excellent print and abrasion resistance, as well as its compatibility with water-, alcohol-, and acetate-based inks (up to 30%), Green ESA PU is the ideal choice for gravure printing applications on paper and cardboard.

The coating is available both as a rubber-coated steel core roller and in the Speedwell sleeve configuration. Both versions offer the option of a conductive or non-conductive tapered fiberglass core.

The Electrolast PU coating features a surface hardness of 80-90 Shore, a maximum pressure resistance of 50 kg/cm², and temperature resistance up to 90 °C.

With its durable and robust structure, this technopolymer coating provides a reliable solution for demanding packaging printing applications on fiber-based materials.