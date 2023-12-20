Long New

Taiwanese company Long New delivered a gravure printing press especially designed for printing on Aluminium foil.

This substrate offers some unique characteristics which make it irreplaceable in many applications. Gravure printing on Aluminium foil offers excellent print resolution, allowing for intricate details and vibrant colours. This process is widely utilized in the packaging industry for products such as food and pharmaceuticals, where the durability and barrier properties of Aluminium foil are crucial, coupled with the visual appeal and branding opportunities afforded by high-quality gravure printing.

Aluminium foil is a sensitive substrate, the thinner the foil is, the more challenging it is for the printing press. Long New takes on the challenge to print on 9 um aluminium foil with great test results. With this delivery, the company has further consolidated itself as a reliable and professional machine maker for special applications.