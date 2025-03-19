Gravure Printing at Stuttgart Media University

Hands-on Learning

At Stuttgart Media University (HdM), students gain in-depth insights into gravure printing technology each semester. The gravure printing department provides students from various disciplines, as well as international guest students, with the opportunity to acquire practical experience in this highly precise printing process. The program not only teaches the gravure printing process itself but also covers the entire production workflow – from design to the finished product.

Among the projects completed last semester were the production of flow packs and gift wrap. The flow packs were conceptually linked to a student-led book production of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. These packages were printed in two-color gravure using Pantone Red 485 and black, then assembled and filled with sweets in the HdM facilities.

Anzeige

Another project focused on reproducing metallic colors in gravure printing, where precise color mixing played a crucial role in achieving the desired effect. Several hundred meters of gift wrap were produced to give students a comprehensive understanding of the printing process. The final processing, including the manual creation of three-meter sample rolls, provided a practical experience in industrial finishing.

With its state-of-the-art equipment and practice-oriented teaching approach, the gravure printing department at HdM offers a unique opportunity to explore this industrial printing process in detail. Interested individuals are invited to learn more about the program.

More information available at: Stuttgart Media University Website