Good business despite lower numbers than 2016

On the last day of Drupa 2024, which took place from 25 May to 7 June, Messe Düsseldorf presented its final report with the key figures. A total of 1,643 exhibitors (compared to 1,828 in 2016) presented their technological innovations. At around 170,000, the number of visitors was significantly lower than in 2016 (260,165 visitors). Nevertheless, some exhibitors reported significant contract signings.

The Drupa trade fair ended after eleven days on 7 June 2024. 1,643 exhibitors from 52 countries presented the impressive technological level of the printing industry in the Düsseldorf exhibition halls. This year’s focus was on digital printing, comprehensive automation including robotics and intelligent software solutions that pave the way for the Smart Factory. It was clear that digital and analogue technologies complement and benefit each other perfectly. Of the approximately 170,000 visitors, 20% came from Germany and 80% from other countries. Asia accounted for 22 per cent, followed by the Americas with 12%. According to Messe Düsseldorf, around 96% of visitors said they had “fully achieved their objectives”.

Sales targets and comments

Several major exhibitors such as Canon, Fujifilm, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen, HP, Horizon, Koenig & Bauer, Komori, Konica Minolta, Kurz and Landa reported business that exceeded expectations. Some exhibitors achieved their sales targets in the first few days of the show.

Dr Andreas Pleßke, Chairman of the Drupa Committee, emphasised the outstanding importance of the show: “Drupa stands for new approaches and technologies like no other trade fair. It is not only the largest, but also the most important global platform for our industry, as it brings together the entire printing and finishing industry. It is invaluable for lead generation. Nowhere else can you make so many new international contacts in such a short time.”

Sabine Geldermann, Director Drupa and Portfolio Print Technologies, added: “Interacting with people from all continents and sectors of the industry was extremely enriching and inspiring. We welcomed around 50 large delegations from various nations. Many global associations and organisations have chosen Drupa as the ideal venue for their conferences and board meetings.”