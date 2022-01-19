Flexo+Tief-Druck
Global gravure printing market to reach $5.5 Billion US$ by 2027

von Ansgar Wessendorf,
According to a report published by Research and Markets, amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for gravure printing estimated at 2.1 Billion US$ in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 5.5 Billion US$ by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Gravure printing market: China

The gravure printing market in the U.S. is estimated at 577.1 Million US$ in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 1.3 Billion US$ by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.9% and 12.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.2% CAGR.

