General agency for Ferrarini & Benelli

IBD Wickeltechnik

Since 1st of January 2024, IBD Wickeltechnik GmbH has taken over the general agency for the products of the Italian manufacturer Ferrarini & Benelli in Germany.

This partnership enables the German company to expand its product portfolio in the field of winding technology and offer high-quality solutions for corona surface treatment and quality improvement.

According to IBD, the systems from Ferrarini & Benelli are an ideal addition to its own product portfolio. This involves a wide range of solutions especially developed to fulfil precise requirements in various industries and applications.

From the activation of surfaces to the optimisation of adhesion and print quality, Ferrarini & Benelli’s systems offer tailor-made solutions for different needs.

These include high-performance treatment stations for non-conductive plastic films and papers as well as universal corona treatment stations for surface treatment on a wide range of materials.