Windmöller & Hölscher (W&H)

Fully automated workflow from the press to the rewinder

At the forthcoming ICE Europe event in Munich, Windmöller & Hölscher (W&H) will introduce the Ruby Check@Slitter module. It is part of the Ruby product family for central storage and processing of digital press and print defect data from flexo or gravure presses determined with the Vision Defect Check 100% inspection system.

Detect, edit, stop

It enables a fully digitised workflow from the automatic detection of print defects on the press, and the processing of defect areas to be removed up to to the automatic stopping of the downstream converting machine.

Anzeige

Retrieve error areas

In order to quickly find the specific defect areas, a machine-readable job code is applied to the web with the Inkjet Marking System during the printing process. In parallel, the defects detected with Vision Defect Check are digitally stored on the central Ruby server and made accessible to quality control via the Ruby Check extension. There, the final decision is made as to which defect areas must be removed and which not. At the downstream converting machine, the respective job code is then automatically read out and the corresponding defect areas are automatically positioned on the splice table according to the multiple-up layout.