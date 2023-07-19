Fourth order for Cellaxy

Gravion - Embossing rollers

German company gravion, a manufacturer of embossing rollers, has ordered their fourth Cellaxy direct laser engraving machine from Hell Gravure Systems. With this latest addition, gravion is expanding its capabilities and reinforcing its commitment to delivering top-notch embossing solutions. The new Cellaxy V5 XL will join their existing fleet, making a total of four of these machines at their Rheinfelden facility.

Cellaxy direct laser engraving

The new Cellaxy V5 XL direct laser engraving machine serves a wide range of product groups in steel and copper. With the demand for excellent detail variety and consistent reproducibility, engravings with the highest resolution can be realized for customers from various industries. At the same time, the Cellaxy V5 XL is ideally suited for engraving in steel due to its high engraving speed and strong material removal. In this way, hygienic rollers, which are used in the production of paper handkerchiefs and napkins, for example, are produced with a high degree of cost-effectiveness.

About gravion

Gravion is a manufacturer of embossing rollers and anilox rollers. For this, the company uses absolutely no acid and relies on state-of-the-art laser technology, even for steel, hardened steel or HSS embossing rollers. The embossing rollers for reel-to-reel processes are manufactured within the context of Industry 4.0. Alongside state-of-the-art production facilities, gravion also uses the very latest measuring equipment to size up any 3D structures.