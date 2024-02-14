Fluorescent pigment market by 2028

Market

According to the report “Fluorescent Pigment Market by Formulation (Organic, Inorganic), Characteristic Type, Type, Intensity (High Intensity, Medium Intensity, Low Intensity), Application (Paints & Coatings, Printing Inks), End-Use Industry, & Region – Global Forecast to 2028”, the fluorescent pigment market is projected to reach USD 498 million by 2028.

UV Fluorescent pigments are used in printing inks to create high-visibility products. These pigments are sensitive to light and some chemicals, and they fluoresce when exposed to UV radiation, resulting in bright, neon colours with high brilliance. In the graphic arts market, fluorescent pigments are employed to create eye-catching posters, signs, and displays. The vibrant and intense colours produced by fluorescent pigments under UV light can attract attention and are often used for promotional materials.

Anzeige

Market growth fuelled by sustainability

Stringent regulations promoting the use of environmentally friendly pigments have fuelled the growth of organic fluorescent pigments. Organic fluorescent pigments find extensive use in high-visibility products. They are useful in end-use industries such as paints and coatings, plastics, textiles, and printing inks. These factors, combined with the market’s emphasis on safety applications and the overall growth of the high-visibility applications across various industries, have led to the growth of organic fluorescent pigment.

The fluorescent pigment market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, shifting consumer behaviours, favourable economic conditions, expanding applications in various industries, and growing demand. The increasing use of fluorescent pigments in various end-use industries, such as paints and coatings, printing inks, plastics, cosmetics, textiles, and electronics, is a significant driver for market growth.

Asia Pacific the largest market

Asia Pacific is the largest market for fluorescent pigment due to several factors. The region has the largest consumption of fluorescent pigment, with China, India, South Korea, and Japan being the major contributors. These countries have major industries such as textiles, printing, packaging, and electronics, which use fluorescent pigments in various applications such as inks, coatings, and plastics. The packaging industry in the region is substantial due to the large population and increasing consumer demand. Fluorescent pigments are often used in packaging materials to enhance visual appeal and attract consumer attention.

Key market players

Mergers, new product launches and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key global players in the fluorescent pigment market include Radiant Color NV (Belgium), Luminochem (Hungary), Wanlong Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Sinloihi Co., Ltd. (Japan), Wuxi Minghui International Trading Co., Ltd. (China), DayGlo Color Corp. (USA), Aron Universal Limited (India), Vicome Corp. (China), Hangzhou Aibai Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), and Brilliant Group Inc. (USA).