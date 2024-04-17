Janoschka

The recent meeting of the “Flexible Packaging Strategy Circle” was hosted by German prepress company Janoschka at their Kippenheim. Participants of the event enjoyed the opportunity to take a close look at the company’s daily routine as prepress partner for the packaging industry. The event was organized by Thomas Reiner, CEO of Berndt+Partner Group.

The “Flexible Packaging Strategy Circle” is an executive circle implemented by consulting company for the packaging industry Berndt+Partner Group back in 2009, regularly gathers to address brand issues, and engage in direct dialogue about latest industry topics and insights.

Anzeige

The Janoschka prepress copmany

Janoschka has significant expertise in the prepress area and, with more than 1,700 employees plus an annual turnover of 100 million euros, is among the global market leaders in its sector. Specializing in the FMCG industry, renowned global converting and printing companies and international brand owners count among Janoschka’s client base. As a full service prepress provider Janoschka has a comprehensive product range and, based on a wide-ranging technical know-how and long-standing experience, offers printing tools for gravure and flexo printing, embossing rollers, artwork & reproduction, colour management, cylinder bases and much more besides. The company which was formed in 1976, and continues to be family-run, is represented globally through 25 subsidiaries in fifteen countries across Europe, Asia and South and Central America.

The Berndt+Partner packaging consultants

The Berlin-based Berndt+Partner Group is Germany’s leading strategy and innovation partner for packaging, serving both the packaging industry and brand owners with world-class design and management expertise. Regardless of where in the packaging value chain one is, the company will accompany its customers in mastering disruptive changes, such as digital transformation and the circular economy, exploiting potential growth opportunities.