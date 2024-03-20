First hand demo during Drupa 2024

Bobst

The company’s competence centre at San Giorgio Monferrato, in the north of Italy, also houses a Master RS 6003 gravure printing press. For everyone interested to see this latest technology and even more surprises in Bobst rotogravure technology may book a slot for a first hand demo the company will open their competence centre during the Drupa 2024 period. This latest version of this gravure press range offers even higher flexibility and print consistency than before, superior performance register control and faster and easier job changeovers.

Outstanding flexibility and performance

The Master RS 6003 is a highly flexible gravure printing solution. Available with either shafted or shaftless print cylinders and different levels of automation, this versatile platform handles a wide range of substrates, ink types and job lengths to address a very broad spectrum of diverse production requirements and applications. Highly modular, it offers a further choice of exclusive options that deliver the highest productivity and print quality.

Furthermore, the press offers very precise web handling from unwinder to the rewinder for a wide range of flexible materials, including the new eco-friendly substrates. It performs at speed with both solvent- and water-based inks and is also suitable for oneECG Extended Color Gamut printing. As far as the choice of inking systems is concerned, it can be run with the High Speed Meter (HSM) roller system or Multi-Purpose Inking (MPI) system suited where the use of market-specific varieties of inks is common. It is also provided with trolley types to best fit specific production requirements and complementary operations can be added inline with printing.

Sustainability, ease of operation and fast time-to-market

The Master RS 6003 stand out with higher uptime from automation, fast and easy job sequences, advanced ergonomics and press layout. Waste and energy savings are achieved by using the TAPS system for automatic pre-register setting and fast register correction from ELS and Registron register control integration. The Twin Flow dryers offer high efficiency with double airflow and dedicated ventilation systems and fully automatic bi-directional reel splice at machine can be executed at production speed. As far as sustainability is concerned, there is also a winders energy recovery solution. Furthermore, the press offers optimum accessibility for web threading, cleaning and maintenance operations.

Exclusive automation and connectivity

The press offers different levels of automation, all ensuring process repeatability and required productivity. The Bobst Sphere Human Machine Interface (HMI) with common style and usability across all Bobst equipment, enabling digital logging of machine parameters for each produced reel, downtime tracking and waste management and maintenance programming. The Master RS 6003 also offers connectivity features for full production and quality control and for informed decision making. In addition, monitoring apps and Bobst Connect are available for full remote connectivity and support.

Interested in taking a closer look?

Anyone interested to see this latest version of the Master RS 6003 gravure press may organize a visit to Bobst’s Competence Center at San Giorgio Monferrato, Italy during Drupa 2024 and beyond.

For registration for a first hand demo please click here.