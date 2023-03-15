Extending gravure cylinder production in Brazil

Kaspar Walter

The German manufacturer of electroplating units for gravure cylinder production reports another successful installation in Brazil. This time thy extended an existing automatic cylinder production line at Zaraplast S.A. by integrating two electroplating machines and a polishing machine. The installation has been realized by CDK Service.

Brazilian company Zaraplast of Sao Paulo started its activities in 1967. They produce PE and PP films, extruded in one or multiple layers for conventional and laminated packaging production. They are printed either with flexo or gravure and are mainly used to produce flexible packaging of the “form-fill-seal” (FFS) type for food products. In a short period of time, the company was also able to provide services to other segments, such as cleaning products and hygiene.

Zaraplast’s conventional packaging usually serves the food consumer goods industries, such as rice, beans, flour, sugar, pasta, biscuits, cereals, bread and others. In the hygiene and cleaning market, applications such as packaging for toilet paper, paper towels, steel sponges, nappies, sanitary napkins and others. Heat shrink films also constitute this packaging group.