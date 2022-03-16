Comexi

Expanding presence in the Middle East

Comexi will set up a showroom in the Middle East as a result of an agreement reached with Madayn Plastic Company. The Omani company has decided to venture into the flexible packaging sector with the intention of investing a large percentage of the Sultanate’s market share. For this reason, Madayn Plastic has acquired a Comexi F2 ML flexo press, a Comexi ML2 Evolution laminator, as well as a Reifenhäuser blown film extruder. The three machines will be installed in the facility that the company is building in Sohar.

Madayn Plastic Company began operating in the flexible packaging industry with very clear ideas. Unlike most companies in the sultanate, which work with low-cost machines, Madayn has made a clear commitment to quality through the acquisition of state-of-the-art technology such as the Comexi F2 ML and ML2 Evolution machines. The investments will allow the Omani company to produce a substantial amount of flexible packaging within in the country.

The new Comexi machinery for Madayn

The Comexi F2 ML printing machine is the ideal response to market demands, in reference to large format jobs, such as those of the polyethylene market for wrap around, hygiene, as well as the majority of pet food sizes. The F2 ML is a mature machine, designed with every ergonomic and robust solution of the F2 family. It incorporates every GeniusTech solution that assists printers to conquer the main challenges they currently face, which include a lack of skilled operators, a job length reduction, and an increased number of job changes, among others. As a result of solutions, such as the fast, accurate, and automatic job setup with GeniusPrint, the high print quality provided by GeniusDrive, the absence of bouncing with GeniusRun, and the increased drying performance of GeniusDry, this machine is able to deliver the top-level performances that these markets require. Moreover, this machine is the first 1.5 meter F2 ML built by Comexi.

The Comexi ML2 Evolution laminator is a highly and extremely versatile machine. It can be configured not only to laminate two or more materials with water-based, solvent-based or solventless adhesives, but as a coating machine, as a gravure or flexo printing unit -at register or full covering-, so a real all-in-one machine. The ergonomic design of the Comexi ML2 Evolution laminator allows for the simplistic and intuitive performance of daily operations at top speeds, thus subsequently maximizing production and minimizing downtime.

In order to meet the highest standards, the Comexi ML2 Evolution has incorporated new state-of-the-art options that will facilitate the conversion of flexible packaging. These include the Comexi Closed Loop, which automatically adjusts and maintains the adhesive grammage without solvents throughout production. Additionally, the automatic mark-to-mark registration adjustment system for cold seal will become a milestone in the industry, as avoids any operator intervention during the settings and considerably reduces material waste and the loss of adjustment time. In brief, the objective of the two systems is to facilitate the job set-up task and make machines more automatic, leading the industry towards the full autonomous machinery.