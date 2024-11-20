ERA Invites You to the Basic Gravure Seminar & Color Day 2025

Continuing education

The European Rotogravure Association (ERA) is delighted to announce the Basic Gravure Seminar and Color Day 2025, taking place from March 4–7, 2025, at the renowned Stuttgart Media University. These events offer a unique opportunity for professionals in the gravure printing industry to deepen their practical skills and expand their expertise.

The Basic Gravure Seminar (March 4–6) provides participants with a comprehensive introduction to the world of gravure printing—from cylinder preparation and surface processing to engraving and printing on various substrates. Participants will gain both theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience.

Anzeige

The Color Day (March 6–7), led by experts from the GMG Academy, is designed for those looking to enhance their skills in color management, print profiling, and color standardization. Using advanced methods and innovative approaches, the workshop delivers valuable insights that can be directly applied in practice.

Participation and Capacity

To ensure an interactive learning experience, the number of participants is limited to 10 people. Seminar fees vary for ERA members and non-members and include accommodation, meals, and local transportation within Stuttgart.

Why Attend?

The ERA Basic Gravure Seminar & Color Day is ideal for both newcomers and experienced professionals in the gravure industry. This event provides a rare opportunity to enhance technical expertise, exchange ideas with leading experts, and build valuable industry connections.

Registration and Additional Information

Interested participants can register via the ERA website. More details about the program and participation conditions for the ERA Basic Gravure Seminar & Color Day 2025 can be found here.