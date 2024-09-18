Enulec Triple Master – Innovative Static Control System

The High-End Solution for Printing, Coating and Processing

Last fall, Enulec received an urgent call from a food manufacturer: “Our production has come to a halt. The Doypacks are sticking together and can’t be separated. We can’t fill them.”

Unwanted Attraction

The used stand-up pouches (Doypacks) were heavily statically charged, causing them to stick together and block the filling process. It is said that film “has a memory like an elephant” and forgets nothing. The energy introduced into the film during production and processing is stored within the layers of the substrate and affects subsequent processing steps. Without proper measures, static charges of up to 300,000 volts can accumulate, persisting from production through printing to final processing.

In the case of these stand-up pouches, they were made from a PVC composite consisting of three different materials. These layers were fully bonded and exhibited electrostatic charges both on the surfaces and between the layers. An Enulec technician on-site discovered that by the end of the production chain, only limited corrections were possible, as the film’s structure had already been significantly altered by previous processes. While discharge electrodes temporarily reduced the static charges, they quickly reappeared.

The Film Winding Process: A “Generator” for Static Charge

A film roll with a diameter of 50 cm can hold approximately 3,700 meters of film. Although the web may seem neutral at first glance, the speed and winding process cause charge displacement within the layers. This can lead to the finished roll developing unexpectedly high charge capacities—a potential hazard for both humans and machines. Additionally, the stand-up pouches may become inseparably stuck together during further processing.

To address the issue at its root, the food manufacturer contacted their printing company, which invited Enulec to analyze the production process on-site. Using the Enulec Triple Master System, they were able to control and neutralize the electrostatic charge of the film during production, allowing the filling and packaging process to proceed smoothly once again. Enulec provides highly effective, intelligent solutions for controlling static charges on both the free-running substrate web and the winding units.

The Enulec Triple Master Concept

The Enulec Triple Master – Static Control System is the company’s latest technological innovation. It autonomously operates in a closed-loop system to eliminate electrostatic charges and is integrated into Enulec’s Roto-Green Quality Management System. The Roto-Green Control software forms the backbone of Enulec’s technology, enabling precise monitoring and control of electrical resistance. Stored work profiles allow for automatic adjustments to ensure optimal performance at all times. This software serves as the foundation for all Enulec applications.

All relevant data is captured, analyzed, and managed in real-time through Roto-Green Control. This allows the Enulec Triple Master System to intervene in time to neutralize the charge on the film. Specially designed electrodes first reduce the surface charge of the film and then neutralize the charge between the layers of the film substrate, both over short and long distances. Much like a vacuum, the system “sucks” away the electrostatic charges before and after each winding unit, neutralizing the film for subsequent processing steps.

“We are proud that our Enulec technology helped solve this problem. The printing company is now planning to optimize the printing process itself to further improve the quality in-house,” explains Christoph Dettke, Managing Director and co-owner of Enulec.

Conclusion

Enulec’s new Triple Master Static Control System offers a reliable solution for controlling and eliminating electrostatic charges during the winding and converting processes in film production.