Dr. Marius Wittke Joins the ERA Board

Christoph Müller and Dr. Robert Fitzka Re-Elected

Dr. Marius Wittke, Head of Rotogravure at Windmöller & Hölscher, has been elected as a new member of the European Rotogravure Association (ERA) Board. His election was confirmed during the ERA’s 89th Management Meeting and General Assembly, held as part of the ERA International Gravure Days from October 23 to 25 in Porto, Portugal.

Commenting on his new role, Dr. Wittke said: “I was immediately impressed by the open and collegial exchange within the industry about the challenges of gravure printing in Europe – such a trusting culture is rare. Thanks to the ERA, I have had the opportunity for many inspiring encounters with other gravure enthusiasts and have already initiated exciting projects.”

The ERA Board is confident that Dr. Wittke, with his extensive industry expertise, will enrich the association’s work and continue to advance its objectives and initiatives.

Additionally, Christoph Müller of König & Bauer and Dr. Robert Fitzka of Sun Chemicals were re-elected to the ERA Board for another three-year term. Both bring valuable expertise and will continue to make a significant contribution to the ERA’s mission and work.