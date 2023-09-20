 “Cylinder Trends” initiative launched

ERA

Member companies of the European Rotogravure Association (ERA) have come together to spearhead a new data-sharing initiative. They will be submitting their monthly figures for billed gravure and embossing cylinders concerning Europe, Turkey and Russia to the ERA.

ERA, in its commitment to supporting and enhancing the industry’s insights, will transform these figures into comprehensive visual reports. Through detailed graphics and diagrams, the data will be presented in a manner that is both intuitive and informative.

Participating member companies firms can look forward to receiving valuable insights from these reports, enabling them to better understand industry trends, make informed decisions, and strategize more effectively for the future.

This initiative underscores ERA’s dedication to fostering collaboration, promoting transparency, and providing valuable resources for its members. ERA believes, that by working together, rotogravure industry can be driven to even greater heights.

Participating ERA member companies

The currant participating companies in the “CylinderTrends” initiative are 4Packaging, Bak Gravür, Coveris, Constantia Hueck, Huhtamaki, ICR S.p.A., Saueressig, SWG and Janoschka. Further companies interested in joining this initiative should contact ERA Secretary Stefani Dhami (stefanidhami@era-eu.org).