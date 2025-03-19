Flexo+Tief-Druck
Flexo+Tief-Druck
Flexible Packaging

Constantia Flexibles and Aluflexpack AG Join Forces

von Ansgar Wessendorf,
Constantia Flexibles and Aluflexpack AG Join Forces
Constantia Flexibles and Aluflexpack Contract Signing Left: Johannes Steurer, CEO of Aluflexpack; Right: David Spratt, CEO of Constantia Flexibles (Source:Constantia Flexibles)

Constantia, a global manufacturer of flexible packaging solutions, announces the successful acquisition of a majority stake in Aluflexpack AG.

Headquartered in Reinach (Aargau), Switzerland, Aluflexpack is a leading European provider of customized flexible packaging for the food and pharmaceutical industries, employing approximately 1,700 people across nine countries.

Anzeige

“We are delighted to welcome Aluflexpack to the Constantia Flexibles Group,” says David Spratt, CEO of Constantia Flexibles. “We believe that combining forces with Aluflexpack will significantly strengthen our leadership in product innovation and sustainability. Furthermore, we are expanding our product portfolio, allowing us to offer our customers an even broader range of solutions. Together with the Aluflexpack team, we will swiftly complete the integration of our companies and embark on our shared growth journey.”

Johannes Steurer, CEO of Aluflexpack, explains: “The merger with Constantia Flexibles marks an exciting new chapter for Aluflexpack. Over the past ten years, we have developed Aluflexpack into one of Europe’s leading flexible packaging companies. With Constantia Flexibles, we now have a partner who shares our commitment to sustainability and innovation, and our team looks forward to the growth opportunities this collaboration will bring to both companies.”

Schlagwörter: , ,

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Hands-on Learning: Gravure Printing at Stuttgart Media University

Gravure Printing at Stuttgart Media University

Weiterlesen
Industrial Visit to Kohli Industries in Ambernath – A Valuable Insight for GIPT Students

Industrial Visit to Kohli Industries in Ambernath

Weiterlesen
Highest Precision in Gravure Cylinder Measurement

Highest Precision in Gravure Cylinder Measurement

Weiterlesen
Working Towards the Right Solutions with the PPWR Check

Working Towards the Right Solutions with the PPWR Check

Weiterlesen

NC-free surface ink systems for improved recyclability of polyolefin-based packaging

Weiterlesen
Flint Group in Europe commits to ink systems free of Nitrocellulose to enhance flexible packaging recycling

NC-free colour systems to improve the recyclability of flexible packaging

Weiterlesen