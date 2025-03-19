Constantia Flexibles and Aluflexpack AG Join Forces

Flexible Packaging

Constantia, a global manufacturer of flexible packaging solutions, announces the successful acquisition of a majority stake in Aluflexpack AG.

Headquartered in Reinach (Aargau), Switzerland, Aluflexpack is a leading European provider of customized flexible packaging for the food and pharmaceutical industries, employing approximately 1,700 people across nine countries.

“We are delighted to welcome Aluflexpack to the Constantia Flexibles Group,” says David Spratt, CEO of Constantia Flexibles. “We believe that combining forces with Aluflexpack will significantly strengthen our leadership in product innovation and sustainability. Furthermore, we are expanding our product portfolio, allowing us to offer our customers an even broader range of solutions. Together with the Aluflexpack team, we will swiftly complete the integration of our companies and embark on our shared growth journey.”

Johannes Steurer, CEO of Aluflexpack, explains: “The merger with Constantia Flexibles marks an exciting new chapter for Aluflexpack. Over the past ten years, we have developed Aluflexpack into one of Europe’s leading flexible packaging companies. With Constantia Flexibles, we now have a partner who shares our commitment to sustainability and innovation, and our team looks forward to the growth opportunities this collaboration will bring to both companies.”