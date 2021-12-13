Hell Gravure Systems

Cellaxy and HelioKlischograph – a duet in perfect harmony

When used together, the C500 works optimally with the K500 enhancing the opportunities offered by high-performance electromechanical cylinder engraving with the features of an extremely high-performance direct laser.

Some things are simply made for each other like a duet in perfect harmony. Striking examples for this are the Cellaxy C500 (direct laser engraving) and the HelioKlischograph K500 (electromechanical engraving).

When used together, the C500 works optimally with the K500 and even the K5 Smart, enhancing the opportunities offered by electromechanical cylinder engraving with the features of a direct laser. Benefits include finest HD Gravure quality for linework and contone and an overall installation that is simple to operate and delivers high process stability.

In dual operation, Cellaxy and HelioKlischograph engrave together for one color set. The assignment of linework cylinders and halftone cylinders to the machines is completely freely selectable. This means that the processes complement each other perfectly in terms of their possibilities.

Direct laser engraving

Cellaxy engraved cylinders impress with an excellent linework quality and very fine tonal gradations in the halftone. The features of direct laser engraving with Cellaxy are:

Universal laser platform with high investment security, e.g. HelioPearl ready

Etching quality for linework and text

Helio-compatible halftone output

Finest tonal gradations

Variable cell geometries

Variable screen structures (half-autotypical, conventional, autotypical)

Electromechanical engraving

HelioKlischographs oﬀer a process that has been successfully established for many years. Due to the half-autotypical reproduction, the halftone reproduction is of brilliant quality. However, the linework and text quality of other processes is not achieved.

The features of HelioKlischographs are:

Established process

Soft vignettes

Finest screens

Fixed cell geometries

Fixed halfautotypical screen structure

A leader in the manufacture of prepress engraving systems

Hell Gravure Systems – a Heliograph Holding company – is an innovation leader in the manufacture of prepress engraving systems. With its numerous technical solutions, Hell continuously widens its expertise in its core areas – the electromechanical and direct laser engraving of gravure and embossing cylinders and the high-resolution direct engraving of elastomer printing forms for relief printing.